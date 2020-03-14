Coronavirus: New York to receive 1,000 bed hospital ship, governor says

earfurnishings RT @Independent: New York to receive 1,000 bed hospital ship to help fight coronavirus, governor says https://t.co/fjRKBE40Ep 1 hour ago Kevin Beckford RT @UrbanAssembly: With the support of Apple and T-Mobile, up to 300,000 New York City public school students w/o an internet-connected dev… 2 hours ago Laura Figueroa Hernandez @SenSchumer in statement says the coronavirus relief package that just passed Senate includes $6 Billion in funding… https://t.co/IDxVu176Sb 2 hours ago Serve America RT @VoteJackie4NY: The #coronavirus pandemic and our response to it are constantly evolving. You can sign up to receive email updates from… 2 hours ago Jackie Gordon The #coronavirus pandemic and our response to it are constantly evolving. You can sign up to receive email updates… https://t.co/9LtLujEBdk 4 hours ago Margaret Soteriou RT @IndyUSA: New York to receive 1,000 bed hospital ship to help fight coronavirus, governor says https://t.co/Zcw5fIJpFm 6 hours ago Indy World New York to receive 1,000 bed hospital ship to help fight coronavirus, governor says https://t.co/Qy34PjUGDf 6 hours ago Independent US New York to receive 1,000 bed hospital ship to help fight coronavirus, governor says https://t.co/Zcw5fIJpFm 6 hours ago