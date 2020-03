Coronavirus: New York to receive 1,000 bed hospital ship, governor says

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The USNS Comfort hospital ship, which has a 1,000 beds available, is sailing to New York harbour to help the state treat Covid-19 patients, governor says. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held his daily press conference on Wednesday and revealed what the state was doing to address the lack of hospital beds available for the anticipated coronavirus cases. To help the state, President Trump ordered for one of its Navy fleet, the USNS Comfort, to head to New York.