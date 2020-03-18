Global  

Coronavirus: Trump says US lacks medical equipment to deal with cases across country

Independent Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump acknowledged the United States lacks enough medical equipment to deal with the expected total number of coronavirus cases, saying he will activate the presidency's powers to obtain more of those items.
