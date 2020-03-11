Global  

Fear Grows of a COVID-19 Outbreak in Refugee Camps

Spiegel Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Fear Grows of a COVID-19 Outbreak in Refugee CampsIn refugee camps around the world, large numbers of people live together in close quarters. Aid workers are trying to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak by implementing strict rules. Doctors warn they face an impossible task.
Coronavirus: How are Middle East refugee camps prepared?

With the Syrian health care system "on its knees," according to the World Health Organization, refugee camps across the region are also facing the potential...
Deutsche Welle

