COVID-19: Quebec has confirmed its first death due to coronavirus Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Quebec director of public health said the person had been in contact with people who had recently travelled, but would not confirm if the patient had recently travelled. 👓 View full article

