The Liberal government took unprecedented measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Canada Monday, largely shutting the country’s borders to international travelers, but it stopped short of doing what Ontario did on Tuesday morning: declaring a state of emergency



Recent related videos from verified sources rizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced a "declaration of public health emergency" for the state regarding the coronavirus



State officials on Wednesday reported three more diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in Arizona, raising the statewide total to nine patients. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:49 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to declare a state of emergency in the province as it looks to combat the spread of COVID-19, sources tell CBC Toronto.

CBC.ca 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this