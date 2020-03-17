Global  

Coronavirus And The ‘Shock Doctrine’ – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
By Sam Pizzigati and Sarah Anderson*

We all have to come together. We need to help each other. We don’t have time for politics as usual.

In times of crisis like the current coronavirus pandemic, these sorts of calls for cooperation become the drumbeat of our daily lives.

Unfortunately, no drumbeat ever...
