News24.com | Coronavirus: 'Let's stop the spread', says Alan Winde as Western Cape's number of cases reach 30 Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"Physical distance and social solidarity" - this was Western Cape premier Alan Winde's mantra on Wednesday when he expressed his concern about the rate of transmission of the coronavirus in the province. 👓 View full article

