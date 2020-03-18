Global  

Coronavirus NSW: 30-39 age group have highest infection rates

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus NSW: 30-39 age group have highest infection ratesEveryday Australia is seeing more confirmed cases of coronavirus, with NSW emerging as a hotspot.More than 530 people have now been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the country, with more than 260 of those confirmed cases coming from...
News video: Age And The Coronavirus

Age And The Coronavirus 00:33

 80% of coronavirus deaths in the US so far have been among people 65 and older. The CDC looked at 4,226 confirmed coronavirus cases as of March 16, reports Business Insider. Statistically, deaths, ICU admissions, and hospitalization rates are higher among older Americans. However, this does give a...

