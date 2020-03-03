Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Boris Johnson > London lockdown? UK PM Johnson says 'we will rule nothing out'

London lockdown? UK PM Johnson says 'we will rule nothing out'

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was ruling nothing out when asked whether he would bring in measures to lock down London because people were flouting warnings to avoid social gatherings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lights go out on London's West End as theatres cancel shows due to coronavirus [Video]

Lights go out on London's West End as theatres cancel shows due to coronavirus

Theatres across London's famous West End cancelled performances on Monday night (March 16), following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mr..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published
Khan puts rent controls at centre of London mayor re-election campaign [Video]

Khan puts rent controls at centre of London mayor re-election campaign

London mayor Sadiq Khan has launched his re-election campaign with an attack on Boris Johnson, who he challenged to hand over the power to introduce rent controls. He criticised the Prime Minister’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Johnson does not rule out locking down London to slow spread of coronavirus

Boris Johnson has not ruled out placing London on lockdown, with stricter measures than the rest of the nation, as the capital suffers an accelerated spread of...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElbashirIdris_

Bashy RT @ReutersWorld: London lockdown? UK PM Johnson says keeping everything under review https://t.co/i7vZoRPSuH https://t.co/Db0pJa1iBg 11 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK London lockdown? UK PM Johnson says 'we will rule nothing out' https://t.co/86Ikv904di https://t.co/vmP8uqNvTy 21 minutes ago

KayThom39884773

Kay Thomas RT @drdavidbull: Boris considers tighter London lockdown With Boris Johnson having taken to calling his government a ‘wartime’ one, James F… 56 minutes ago

MagdaMayor1

Magda Mayor RT @Reuters: London lockdown? UK PM Johnson says keeping everything under review https://t.co/xc2PZGa2tg https://t.co/rovuyFstBk 59 minutes ago

asomaaaw

Ali Abusharifah RT @AlArabiya_Eng: British PM Johnson (@BorisJohnson) says the government is ruling nothing out regarding the #coronavirus pandemic when as… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.