Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is back under the full protection of the U.S. Secret Service.



On Tuesday, the agency tweeted it will provide "full protective coverage" for Biden while he's on the campaign trail. His campaign requested that protection after protesters stormed the stage as Biden was... Watch VideoDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is back under the full protection of the U.S. Secret Service.On Tuesday, the agency tweeted it will provide "full protective coverage" for Biden while he's on the campaign trail. His campaign requested that protection after protesters stormed the stage as Biden was 👓 View full article