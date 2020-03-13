Global  

Coronavirus: Tasmania shuts borders and declares state of emergency

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Tasmania shuts borders and declares state of emergencyTasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has just announced the "toughest border measures in the country" and declared a state of emergency.The emergency declaration means the state's Police Commissioner, Darren Hine, "will take operational...
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: State of emergency considered for St. Lucie County

State of emergency considered for St. Lucie County 00:54

 Another Treasure Coast community is considering taking emergency actions in response to Coronavirus concerns.

