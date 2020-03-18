Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 22 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta: Kenney

22 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta: Kenney

CTV News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
There are now 119 COVID-19 cases in the province.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province

Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province 04:57

 Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Footage filmed in Waterloo showed police deployed on streets and a sign reading: "State of emergency declared, stay home,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.