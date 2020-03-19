Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Senate Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill

Senate Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill

Newsy Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Senate Passes Coronavirus Relief BillWatch VideoThe Senate passed the House's coronavirus relief bill Wednesday with a 90-8 vote.

The bill would provide workers with paid sick leave, pay for all coronavirus testing and expand food assistance programs, among other measures.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell persuaded his fellow Republicans to vote yes...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill

Senate Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill 00:47

 The bill would provide paid sick leave, free coronavirus testing, expanded food assistance and unemployment benefits.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.