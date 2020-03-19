Senate Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watch VideoThe Senate passed the House's coronavirus relief bill Wednesday with a 90-8 vote.



The bill would provide workers with paid sick leave, pay for all coronavirus testing and expand food assistance programs, among other measures.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell persuaded his fellow Republicans to vote yes... Watch VideoThe Senate passed the House's coronavirus relief bill Wednesday with a 90-8 vote.The bill would provide workers with paid sick leave, pay for all coronavirus testing and expand food assistance programs, among other measures.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell persuaded his fellow Republicans to vote yes 👓 View full article

