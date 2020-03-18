Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Eurovision Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Eurovision Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The 65th edition of the popular pan-European singing competition Eurovision has been canceled due to health concerns connected to the spread of the respiratory illness known as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), The Hollywood Reporter says.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the annual event, said it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears

Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears 00:37

 The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been postponed over coronavirus fears, organisers have said.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Eurovision Song Contest cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

Eurovision Song Contest cancelled amid coronavirus pandemicThe 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been cancelled over coronavirus fears, organisers have said. The 65th edition of the event had been set to take...
WorldNews

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The 65th edition of the annual song contest which was set to be hosted at...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.