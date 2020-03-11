Global  

‘This is changing hour by hour, day by day’: Premier Doug Ford declares state of emergency in Ontario

TheSpec.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
‘This is changing hour by hour, day by day’: Premier Doug Ford declares state of emergency in OntarioPremier Doug Ford is declaring a state of emergency in Ontario, immediately ordering select closures of gatherings above 50 people — including bars and restaurants except for take-out — but leaving malls, food stores, businesses, factories and construction sites open as the province fights COVID-19.
News video: Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province

Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province 04:57

 Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Footage filmed in Waterloo showed police deployed on streets and a sign reading: "State of emergency declared, stay home,...

Iowa Restaurant Owner Says He Was Given Just Over an Hour Before Being Forced to Shut Down [Video]

Iowa Restaurant Owner Says He Was Given Just Over an Hour Before Being Forced to Shut Down

The State of Public Health Disaster Emergency issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday morning has many small business owners wondering how they'll survive the coronavirus outbreak.

rizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced a "declaration of public health emergency" for the state regarding the coronavirus [Video]

rizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced a "declaration of public health emergency" for the state regarding the coronavirus

State officials on Wednesday reported three more diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in Arizona, raising the statewide total to nine patients.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford Declares State Of Emergency

‘An unprecedented time in our history’
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to declare a state of emergency in the province as it looks to combat the spread of COVID-19, sources tell CBC Toronto.
