‘This is changing hour by hour, day by day’: Premier Doug Ford declares state of emergency in Ontario
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Premier Doug Ford is declaring a state of emergency in Ontario, immediately ordering select closures of gatherings above 50 people — including bars and restaurants except for take-out — but leaving malls, food stores, businesses, factories and construction sites open as the province fights COVID-19.
Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Footage filmed in Waterloo showed police deployed on streets and a sign reading: "State of emergency declared, stay home,...