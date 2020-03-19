President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill
Thursday, 19 March 2020 (
8 hours ago)
Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump signed a second coronavirus relief bill into law on Wednesday just hours after the Senate passed it.
The "Families First Coronavirus Response Act" will provide workers with paid sick leave, pay for all coronavirus testing and expand food assistance programs, among other measures.
The ...
