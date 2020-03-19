Global  

President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

Newsy Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump signed a second coronavirus relief bill into law on Wednesday just hours after the Senate passed it. 

The "Families First Coronavirus Response Act" will provide workers with paid sick leave, pay for all coronavirus testing and expand food assistance programs, among other measures.

The...
News video: President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

 The law will provide paid sick leave, free coronavirus testing and expanded food assistance, among other things.

Brazilians bang pots and pans to protest Bolsonaro [Video]

Brazilians bang pots and pans to protest Bolsonaro

Brazilians made a ruckus from their apartments Wednesday night (March 18), banging pots and pans in protest against President Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Gloria Tso..

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law [Video]

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded..

Grasping for a Deal With Trump, House Will Vote on Coronavirus Relief Bill

As negotiations continued with the White House, House Democrats were poised to approve a sweeping relief package to assist with recovery from the coronavirus...
Coronavirus scare brings US to a halt

Hours after becoming a pandemic the novel coronavirus cancels large gatherings around the United States. Despite the swift shutdowns President Trump and...
ilhurvitz

ida lee hurvitz RT @TheLastWord: After President Trump signs a major bill to ease the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Majority Leader @SenSchum… 22 seconds ago

sweetzoe83

sweetzoe RT @OANN: #NEW: President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Package https://t.co/oJzSjE7Thu #OANN https://t.co/OV0qWa68OU 2 minutes ago

DalitPOTTA

KING of planet Earth .. ! RT @HindustanTimes: US President Donald Trump signs $100 billion coronavirus relief package https://t.co/xTQdDP1RhJ 7 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times US President Donald Trump signs $100 billion coronavirus relief package https://t.co/xTQdDP1RhJ 7 minutes ago

HitsGoogle

Google Hits President Trump signs coronavirus relief package passed by Congress https://t.co/ntz0VuG3W0 https://t.co/qymI6D6aWB 7 minutes ago

Sim87925649

Sim RT @AP: President Trump signs a $100 billion coronavirus aid package that guarantees sick leave to workers who fall ill and provides for fr… 7 minutes ago

PoliticalForumO

political forum President Trump signs coronavirus relief plan to expand paid leave https://t.co/ZmnSezGBMb https://t.co/spJsqQdDZi 8 minutes ago

ScoutLadyNY

ScoutLadyNY via @nprnews: President Trump Signs Coronavirus Emergency Aid Package 11 minutes ago

