Confusion, uncertainty as officials announce U.S.-Canada border restrictions to slow coronavirus
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Confusion, uncertainty, and to some degree, resignation reigned on both sides of the border Wednesday in the wake of a joint announcement by U.S. and Canadian officials that the border would be closed to all “nonessential” travel.
