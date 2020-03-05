Global  

Iran's Khamenei to pardon 10,000 prisoners ahead of Nowruz

Al Jazeera Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Judiciary spokesman says almost half of those being pardoned before Persian New Year are security-related prisoners.
News video: Hard-hit Iran frees more prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak

Hard-hit Iran frees more prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak 05:07

 Judiciary says overall figure of those briefly released is 85,000, has taken measures in jails to protect against virus.

Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading [Video]

Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading

The health ministry will oversee the release of the prisoners, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

U.N. urges Iran to free political prisoners temporarily amid coronavirus

The U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran said on Tuesday he had asked Iran to free all political prisoners temporarily from its overcrowded and...
Reuters

Iran's supreme leader to pardon 10,000 prisoners, including political ones

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will pardon 10,000 prisoners including political ones in honor of the Iranian new year on Friday, state TV reported.
Reuters

