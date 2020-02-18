Global  

Avoid U.S. visits over coronavirus, mayor of Mexico's Tijuana says

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020
The mayor of Tijuana, the biggest Mexican city on the U.S. border, on Wednesday urged residents to restrict visits to the United States to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus, as Mexico's tally of infections climbed.
