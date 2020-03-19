Global  

Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, total death toll rises to 2,978

Zee News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The national death toll surged by 475 over the past 24 hours, the largest increase in numerical terms since the outbreak first came to light on February 21.
