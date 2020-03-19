Global  

Covid-19: ICSE, ISC exams postponed in UAE

Khaleej Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The revised dates will be announced later once the situation improves.
After CBSE, CISCE postpones ICSE, ISC exams


Indian Express

