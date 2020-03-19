Global  

Japanese flu drug favipiravir 'clearly effective' in treating coronavirus, claims China

Zee News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Japanese media said that Zhang Xinmin has claimed that favipiravir, developed by a subsidiary of Fujifilm, had produced good encouraging outcomes in clinical trials conducted on 340 patients in Wuhan and Shenzhen, reported Guardian.
Japanese flu drug appears ‘effective’ in coronavirus treatment in Chinese clinical trials

Japanese-made flu drug favipiravir (also known as Avigan) has been shown to be effective in both reducing the duration of the COVID-19 virus in patients, and to...
