Brazil's Christ the Redeemer lights up to honour coronavirus-hit countries

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Brazil's Christ the Redeemer lights up to honour coronavirus-hit countriesStunning images have surfaced on social media showing the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, lit up with the flags of all the countries that have been hit by Covid-19.The 38-metre tall statue was lit up...
