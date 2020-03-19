Global  

Italy to extend lockdown measures over virus: Conte

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that the week-long lockdown in Italy, the European country hit worst by the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended beyond the April 3 deadline.
 Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's 3,405 people have now died from the coronavirus in Italy, according to Reuters. 3,249 people have died to date in China, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll increased by 427 in the past 24 hours in Italy. China announced that there...

