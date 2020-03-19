Italy to extend lockdown measures over virus: Conte
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that the week-long lockdown in Italy, the European country hit worst by the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended beyond the April 3 deadline.
