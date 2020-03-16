Global  

Coronavirus: GCSE, A-level exams cancelled

Khaleej Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
UAE schools, UCAS ensure students will soon be given alternate solutions.
News video: International school teacher on remote learning model UK schools may adopt

International school teacher on remote learning model UK schools may adopt 01:06

 International school teacher Liberty Cunningham discusses the switch to remote learning at schools across the UK in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Miss Cunningham, who has been in lockdown since March 10th in her city of Madrid describes how she and her colleagues are working remotely from home.

All schools in Wales to close by Friday due to coronavirus [Video]

All schools in Wales to close by Friday due to coronavirus

All schools in Wales will close for an early Easter break by Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Welsh Government has announced. Schools will be re-purposed in order to help "people in..

Ex-chief examiner suggests coronavirus exams strategy [Video]

Ex-chief examiner suggests coronavirus exams strategy

