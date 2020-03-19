Coronavirus: New York City tops 2,000 cases as Cuomo orders 75% of workers to stay home

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

New York City has surpassed 2,000 coronavirus-positive cases, surpassing Washington state in the number of those infected. The new numbers in New York state were revealed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his daily press conference, with the official saying he now orders all nonessential jobs to reduce their workforce by 75 per cent who come into the office. These jobs are now mandated to have a maximum of 25 per cent in the office as opposed to working from home. 👓 View full article

