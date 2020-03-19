Global  

Alabama Delays Senate Runoff Race Between Sessions And Tuberville

Newsy Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Alabama Delays Senate Runoff Race Between Sessions And TubervilleWatch VideoAlabama's GOP Senate runoff race has been pushed back until this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak

The runoff between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville was originally scheduled to take place March 31. 

But on Wednesday, Alabama...
 Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey postponed the election until July 14, saying in a statement, &quot;the safety and wellbeing of Alabama citizens is paramount.&quot;

