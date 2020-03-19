Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Austin Tice: Trump calls on Syria to release US journalist

Austin Tice: Trump calls on Syria to release US journalist

Independent Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump has called on Syria to release American journalist Austin Tice, who went missing while reporting on the country's civil war nearly eight years ago.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump calls for release of kidnapped journalist Austin Tice: ‘Syria, please work with us’

President Trump on Thursday called on Syria to help secure the release of kidnapped journalist Austin Tice, who was taken hostage by jihadist militants in the...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndyWorld

Indy World Trump calls on Syria to release US journalist Austin Tice https://t.co/8otj9dtCOq 1 minute ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Trump calls for release of kidnapped journalist Austin Tice: ‘Syria, please work with us’ | Fox News https://t.co/tWWk5JSA6W 2 minutes ago

IndyUSA

Independent US Trump calls on Syria to release US journalist Austin Tice https://t.co/G2QYhmvXne 4 minutes ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics Trump calls for release of kidnapped journalist Austin Tice: ‘Syria, please work with us’… https://t.co/sRwJwdBnTw 8 minutes ago

cybergenica

Daniel St.Pierre 📖🕊🛩👨‍🌾🏖🎣 🇨🇦🏒🍺 Trump calls for release of kidnapped journalist Austin Tice: ‘Syria, please work with us’ https://t.co/nBOXlnpiZq #FoxNews #CNN #MSNBC 8 minutes ago

clsnewhall

Claudette Newhall RT @ddale8: Trump touts the release of an American who was detained in Lebanon, then touts the defeat of the ISIS caliphate and calls for t… 9 minutes ago

10F01C0

10F01C0 Trump calls for release of kidnapped journalist Austin Tice: ‘Syria, please work with us’ https://t.co/TrFqVJliSo 13 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Trump calls for release of kidnapped journalist Austin Tice: ‘Syria, please work with us’ https://t.co/30rTu8ONsh https://t.co/7dUpw5UrxW 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.