Northumberland Hills Hospital restricts all visitors due to coronavirus:Essential versus non-essential services are now also being reviewed, say staff

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Hospital taking steps to pause or postpone non-essential services and has restricted all visitors due to COVID-19.



