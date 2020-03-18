Northumberland Hills Hospital restricts all visitors due to coronavirus:Essential versus non-essential services are now also being reviewed, say staff

Global  

TheSpec.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Northumberland Hills Hospital restricts all visitors due to coronavirus:Essential versus non-essential services are now also being reviewed, say staffHospital taking steps to pause or postpone non-essential services and has restricted all visitors due to COVID-19.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Mount Sinai Bans Most Hospital Visitors

Coronavirus Update: Mount Sinai Bans Most Hospital Visitors 02:34

 Hospitals are introducing strict measures to stop the spread of the  deadly coronavirus outbreak. As CBS2's Reena Roy reports, the Mount Sinai Health System is taking extra precautions starting today.

