Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Italy coronavirus death toll passes China for first time

Italy coronavirus death toll passes China for first time

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The number of people to have died from coronavirus in Italy has now surpassed China, where the disease originated, according to figures released Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Italy death toll overtakes China’s; Pope Francis releases message

Coronavirus: Italy death toll overtakes China’s; Pope Francis releases message 03:45

 Italy has surpassed China in the number of deaths due to the coronavirus infection. Over 3,400 people have succumbed due to coronavirus in Italy while there is an increase of 4,480 positive cases, taking the total number of people who are currently positive in Italy of 33,190. Meanwhile, the Pope has...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.