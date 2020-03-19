Global  

New Zealand's famous Wanaka tree, a symbol of hope, vandalized

CBS News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Branches of the most famous tree in New Zealand appeared to be hacked off with a saw, devastating locals.
Body of missing British hiker in New Zealand found [Video]

Body of missing British hiker in New Zealand found

Police in New Zealand have found the body of missing British hiker, Stephanie Simpson. The 32-year-old was reported missing after not turning up to her job as a gardener in the nearby Wanaka area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
BMW Motorrad International GS TROPHY OCEANIA 2020 Day 2 [Video]

BMW Motorrad International GS TROPHY OCEANIA 2020 Day 2

Rotorua, New Zealand. Here in Rotorua, among the natural thermal springs, the teams have all arrived, the bikes are waiting, tents have been pitched, riding kit unpacked and everyone is ready for the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 04:16Published

New Zealand attack survivor: slain wife drives with me on road to forgiveness

A year after New Zealand's deadliest mass shooting, a survivor who became a worldwide symbol of forgiveness says he still feels no anger about the attack, but...
Reuters

Kiwi teams move to Australia to avoid coronavirus fallout

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s professional rugby league and soccer clubs have chosen to become sporting exiles in the hope of continuing to...
Seattle Times

francesjkaron

Frances J Karon RT @CBSNews: New Zealand's famous Wanaka tree, a symbol of hope, vandalized https://t.co/9QakeH84wz https://t.co/q45O9W7QmN 3 minutes ago

CAllstadt

nala #NewZealand most famous tree, 'That #WanakaTree ,' vandalized,by asshole,!! https://t.co/zzmEL5SEc4 18 minutes ago

ldn_photo

londonphoto "New Zealand’s Most Photographed Tree Vandalized by ‘Idiots’ with a Saw" https://t.co/7X9HuDMa5n Michael Zhang Van… https://t.co/Kp23pbfjlh 20 minutes ago

silentseawolf

🇺🇸thesilentseawolf RT @Herbert_L_Reed: New Zealand's famous Wanaka tree, a symbol of hope, vandalized , more details : https://t.co/nXTeP2Hxlt 37 minutes ago

Herbert_L_Reed

Herbert Reed New Zealand's famous Wanaka tree, a symbol of hope, vandalized , more details : https://t.co/nXTeP2Hxlt 1 hour ago

djchaosmusic

DJ Chaos New Zealand’s famous Wanaka tree, a symbol of hope, vandalized https://t.co/t7FNCQ7yVL 1 hour ago

NaomiJVallon

Naomi J Vallon RT @CNNFrancePR: New Zealand's most famous tree, 'That Wanaka Tree,' vandalized https://t.co/qb4BZOP3VG 2 hours ago

