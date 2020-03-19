Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Delhi bus gang-rape convicts to hang on Friday: Lawyer

Delhi bus gang-rape convicts to hang on Friday: Lawyer

Al Jazeera Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The 2012 rape and murder of Jyoti Singh on a city bus sparked nationwide demonstrations and led to international outcry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia

NO MORE DEATH WARRANTS, NO MORE WAIT AS ALL FOUR CONVICTED IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG-RAPE AND MURDER CASE 2012 WILL HANG TOMORROW MORNING. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published
Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

India hangs four men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

India hangs four men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rapeFour convicts were hanged Friday for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi.The men were hanged at...
New Zealand Herald

India executes four men convicted in 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder

India hanged four men on Friday who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KumarSingh657

Rajesh kumar singh RT @ANI: 2012 Delhi gang-rape case: All 4 death row convicts have been hanged at Tihar jail. https://t.co/xOFJirPf8A 5 seconds ago

handsomebandeya

Handsome Bandeya 😎😎 RT @HaramiParindey: 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convicts hanged at Tihar jail. What a beautiful news to start the day. A drop of tear falls f… 8 seconds ago

Biswaji11406448

TheWiswajitRout_TWR RT @timesofindia: All four #Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, victim's parents say justice finally… 17 seconds ago

Arjun_sidHeart

⚡Arjun♥️ RT @ndtv: #BreakingNews | Four #NirbhayaCase convicts hanged at Delhi’s Tihar jail for 2012 gang-rape and murder More on https://t.co/Fbzw… 20 seconds ago

BikramS1996

🇮🇳 Bikram Samanta 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Sandeep Goel, Director General of Tihar jail: Doctor has examined all four convicts (of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case) and declared th… 27 seconds ago

HaramiParindey

Pakchikpak Raja Babu 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convicts hanged at Tihar jail. What a beautiful news to start the day. A drop of tear fal… https://t.co/KerS5d8A3N 33 seconds ago

RADHAMADHAB80

RADHAMADHAB MISHRA RT @otvnews: Nirbhaya Gets Justice: All Four Delhi Gang Rape Convicts Hanged Till Death #NirbhayaVerdict #NirbhayaJustice #NirbhayaCase htt… 34 seconds ago

themasses1947

#KathuaCase RT @ANI: #WATCH Asha Devi (mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim) to ANI: Finally the convicts will be hanged, the petition in Supreme Cour… 34 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.