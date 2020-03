Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, said the curfew amid the coronavirus pandemic would take place on Sunday from 07:00 to 21:00.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates



From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, to another Covid-19 death in India, here are the top 10 updates regarding the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Modi exhorted.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:50 Published 2 hours ago Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking operations resume | Oneindia News



INDIA’S FOURTH LARGEST PRIVATE BANK YES BANK HAS GOT A SECOND LIFE TODAY AFTER THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA LIFTED THE MORATORIUM TWO WEEKS AHEAD OF THE PROPOSED DEADLINE OF 3 APRIL 2020. IN A BIG.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:24 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources India's PM Modi orders one-day nationwide curfew to combat virus Narendra Modi said the curfew amid the coronavirus pandemic would take place on Sunday from 7am to 9pm.

Al Jazeera 4 hours ago



Coronavirus latest: India's Modi urges entire country to self-impose curfew Deaths from the coronavirus across Spain have surged 30% in the past 24 hours. Italy plans to extend its nationwide lockdown, as India urges its nearly 1.4...

Deutsche Welle 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this