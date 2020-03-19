Global  

Under emergency law, Jordan seals capital to contain coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Jordan's army sealed off the capital from the rest of the country on Thursday as the country put its 10 million people on lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said.
