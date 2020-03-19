Global  

Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Lit Up With Flags Of Countries Battling Coronavirus

NPR Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The giant statue of Jesus Christ, which stands nearly 100 feet tall and overlooks the city of Rio de Janeiro, also showed images of the words "pray together" in many languages.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Christ the Redeemer illuminated in show of support against coronavirus

Christ the Redeemer illuminated in show of support against coronavirus 00:45

 In a show of solidarity with other countries grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated with images of continents and countries' flags on Wednesday evening (March 18).

Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue Illuminated With Flags Of Coronavirus-Stricken Countries [Video]

Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue Illuminated With Flags Of Coronavirus-Stricken Countries

The special lights are encouraging Brazilians to pray for everyone dealing with the outbreak. Jasmine Viel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:19Published
Brazil's Christ the Redeemer lights up to honour coronavirus-hit countries

Stunning images have surfaced on social media showing the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, lit up with the flags of all the...
