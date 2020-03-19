Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Prince Albert II Of Monaco Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Albert II Of Monaco Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Newsy Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Prince Albert II Of Monaco Tests Positive For CoronavirusWatch VideoPrince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Palace of Monaco said in a statement Thursday the prince is currently being treated after having been tested earlier this week. It also said his health "does not cause any concern" so far, and that he is continuing to work from his home...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus 00:44

 Prince Albert of Monaco, son of the late American actress Grace Kelly, has tested positive for the coronavirus, but his office says his health is not a concern. Lisa Bernhard has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Monaco's Prince Albert Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Monaco's Prince Albert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Albert tests positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:46Published
Prince George's County Officials Investigating 3 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]

Prince George's County Officials Investigating 3 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus

Prince George's County officials investigating after 3 positive cases of coronavirus.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 53:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Albert II of Monaco Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Albert II of Monaco has officially been diagnosed with Coronavirus. The 62-year-old royal “is not worrying at all” about the diagnosis. He is being...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comReuterseuronewsTIMEBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comJapan TodayCTV NewsNew Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesCBS NewsRIA Nov.Khaleej TimesDaily Caller

Tweets about this

Iykep4

Iykep RT @segalink: Italy's death toll surpasses China's number of fatalities. 75% of New Yorkers must work from home. Prince Albert II of Monaco… 33 seconds ago

SenoritingoN

Señoritingo Norteño RT @Reuters: Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/8CUUtDvMlT https://t.co/PoPQw9Cu6I 58 seconds ago

EsmeLuluBean

Luly B 🇨🇺🇺🇸🇪🇸🇪🇺 RT @Nightline: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/097apRWKgN — Italy's death toll surpasses China's. — Spain is second hardest-hit nation in… 1 minute ago

CharlyLorMar

Charlene Martin RT @CTVNews: Monaco's Prince Albert II tests positive for virus https://t.co/tf6O4fiOK8 https://t.co/hvJieRaUcn 1 minute ago

majority_t

Daniel 🇺🇸 🇮🇱👍 RT @EyesOnQ: Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, tests positive for coronavirus - the first head of state to be infected - nine days after he met… 1 minute ago

HomerElle

Ellabean RT @AP: BREAKING: Palace says Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for new coronavirus https://t.co/BzIWQoB6yt 2 minutes ago

IvyMay46096430

Ivy May RT @carmindabrendel: Hmmm 🤔... Prince Charming https://t.co/8reR4IrPFk https://t.co/mNzDE5HHVe 2 minutes ago

SueSuebarker12

Sue Barker RT @Jewel4Trump: 🛑#BREAKING 🛑#PrinceAlbert of #Monaco has tested positive for #coronavirus, the royal palace said today ❓Was there some s… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.