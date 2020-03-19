Prince Albert II of Monaco Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Monaco's Prince Albert Tests Positive For CoronavirusPrince Albert tests positive for the coronavirus.
Prince George's County Officials Investigating 3 Positive Cases Of CoronavirusPrince George's County officials investigating after 3 positive cases of coronavirus.
Iykep RT @segalink: Italy's death toll surpasses China's number of fatalities. 75% of New Yorkers must work from home. Prince Albert II of Monaco… 33 seconds ago
Señoritingo Norteño RT @Reuters: Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/8CUUtDvMlT https://t.co/PoPQw9Cu6I 58 seconds ago
Luly B 🇨🇺🇺🇸🇪🇸🇪🇺 RT @Nightline: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/097apRWKgN
— Italy's death toll surpasses China's.
— Spain is second hardest-hit nation in… 1 minute ago
Charlene Martin RT @CTVNews: Monaco's Prince Albert II tests positive for virus https://t.co/tf6O4fiOK8 https://t.co/hvJieRaUcn 1 minute ago
Daniel 🇺🇸 🇮🇱👍 RT @EyesOnQ: Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, tests positive for coronavirus - the first head of state to be infected - nine days after he met… 1 minute ago
Ellabean RT @AP: BREAKING: Palace says Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for new coronavirus https://t.co/BzIWQoB6yt 2 minutes ago
Ivy May RT @carmindabrendel: Hmmm 🤔... Prince Charming
https://t.co/8reR4IrPFk https://t.co/mNzDE5HHVe 2 minutes ago
Sue Barker RT @Jewel4Trump: 🛑#BREAKING
🛑#PrinceAlbert of #Monaco has tested positive for #coronavirus, the royal palace said today
❓Was there some s… 4 minutes ago