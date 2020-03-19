Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Total Enters Floating Offshore Wind With A First Project In The UK

Total Enters Floating Offshore Wind With A First Project In The UK

Eurasia Review Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Total said it is positioning itself on the floating offshore wind segment in line with its strategy to develop renewable energy.

The Group has signed an agreement with the developer Simply Blue Energy to acquire 80% stake in the pioneering floating wind project Erebus located in the Celtic Sea, in Wales. The project will have...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.