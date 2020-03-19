Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > False Claim That Pelosi Withheld Coronavirus Funds Over Abortion

False Claim That Pelosi Withheld Coronavirus Funds Over Abortion

FactCheck.org Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
False Claim That Pelosi Withheld Coronavirus Funds Over AbortionA viral Facebook post falsely claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "wouldn’t release 8.5 billion for Coronavirus without abortion funding." A House bill providing $8.3 billion in relief was already signed into law. The "abortion funding" claim is a distortion of a separate debate over a different bill.

The post False Claim That Pelosi Withheld Coronavirus Funds Over Abortion appeared first on FactCheck.org.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.