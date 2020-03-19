False Claim That Pelosi Withheld Coronavirus Funds Over Abortion Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A viral Facebook post falsely claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "wouldn’t release 8.5 billion for Coronavirus without abortion funding." A House bill providing $8.3 billion in relief was already signed into law. The "abortion funding" claim is a distortion of a separate debate over a different bill.



The post False Claim That Pelosi Withheld Coronavirus Funds Over Abortion appeared first on FactCheck.org. A viral Facebook post falsely claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "wouldn’t release 8.5 billion for Coronavirus without abortion funding." A House bill providing $8.3 billion in relief was already signed into law. The "abortion funding" claim is a distortion of a separate debate over a different bill.The post False Claim That Pelosi Withheld Coronavirus Funds Over Abortion appeared first on FactCheck.org. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this