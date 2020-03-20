Mortgage deferral program sparks calls for nationwide rent freeze amid outbreak Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A day after six Canadian banks announced six-month deferrals on mortgage payments to ease economic hardships during the COVID-19 outbreak, relief for one segment of the population was notably absent: renters. 👓 View full article

