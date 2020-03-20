Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Prince Albert II Of Monaco Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Albert II Of Monaco Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NPR Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Palace officials said despite the diagnosis, the ruler's health is "not worrying at all." As of Thursday, only nine others in the tiny Mediterranean country had confirmed cases of the disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus 00:44

 Prince Albert of Monaco, son of the late American actress Grace Kelly, has tested positive for the coronavirus, but his office says his health is not a concern. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Child from El Prado Elementary tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Child from El Prado Elementary tests positive for coronavirus

A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus. Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published
6-year-old tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

6-year-old tests positive for coronavirus

A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus. Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Albert II of Monaco Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Albert II of Monaco has officially been diagnosed with Coronavirus. The 62-year-old royal “is not worrying at all” about the diagnosis. He is being...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comReuterseuronewsTIMEBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comJapan TodayCTV NewsNew Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABNotCrazE

A.B RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/faGQM7LVm1 — Italy's death toll surpasses China's. — Spain is second hardest-hit nation in Europ… 30 seconds ago

Missouri_Mimi

Shannon🧭 RT @kytv: Prince Albert II of Monaco tests positive for new coronavirus: https://t.co/Lue6f9dNwv 31 seconds ago

kytv

KY3 News Prince Albert II of Monaco tests positive for new coronavirus: https://t.co/Lue6f9dNwv 45 seconds ago

ksprnews

ksprnews Prince Albert II of Monaco tests positive for new coronavirus: https://t.co/WK5JssmDDw 45 seconds ago

Cynthia76054264

Cynthia25 RT @Murky__Meg: Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus after mingling with Prince Charles https://t.co/s8IyAARJ7K 55 seconds ago

4UWell

Health & Wellness RT @CTVNews: Monaco's Prince Albert II tests positive for virus https://t.co/p6beIopFjl https://t.co/rFenSqMJ08 2 minutes ago

filsjoeteddyy

Joseph Fils RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus. 2 minutes ago

C2m1ll3

Camille Sansregret RT @yigsstarhouse: Now we have a Prince with "it." This virus sure likes the rich and famous doesnt it? Prince Albert of Monaco, Grace Kell… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.