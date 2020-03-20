Global  

Netflix To Reduce Streaming Quality In Europe Amid Pandemic

Newsy Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Netflix To Reduce Streaming Quality In Europe Amid PandemicWatch VideoNetflix will reduce streaming quality in Europe for 30 days to reduce the strain on the internet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The European commissioner for internal market and services tweeted Wednesday he'd spoken with Netflix's CEO about the strain high-definition video streaming was having on networks as...
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Netflix To Reduce Streaming Quality In Europe Amid Pandemic

Netflix To Reduce Streaming Quality In Europe Amid Pandemic 00:53

 Netflix ​will reduce its bit rates in Europe for 30 days to help reduce the burden.

Netflix agrees to limit streaming quality in Europe, and YouTube follows suit

Netflix was yesterday asked to limit streaming quality in order to preserve Internet bandwidth for all the people working from home during the coronavirus...
9to5Mac Also reported by •Just JaredTechCrunchMacRumours.comThe Next WebBelfast TelegraphMashable

Tweets about this

weerawatraunph3

weerawat raunphu RT @CNNBusiness: Netflix will reduce streaming quality in Europe for at least the next month to prevent the internet collapsing under the s… 1 minute ago

jaclynnasa

 RT @IGN: The EU has urged Netflix and other streaming services to restrict users from streaming in HD to ease bandwidth strain during the c… 2 minutes ago

kitgurupress

KitGuru after @netflix's decision yesterday, @YouTube will also be lowering its streaming quality in Europe: https://t.co/W90oH69Dqz 2 minutes ago

tolulopeab

Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: YouTube and Netflix to reduce streaming quality to stop internet from breaking https://t.co/CZqU2HpTMb 2 minutes ago

krishnaprabu7

SKP RT @igtamil: Netflix and YouTube to reduce video quality amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/e2FyLhwnys 5 minutes ago

bhs14

Belter Stark RT @AFP: Netflix and YouTube say they will reduce the default image quality of streaming video in Europe to ease pressure on the internet,… 6 minutes ago

fusionwinter

fusion winter YouTube follows Netflix in slashing the quality of video streams across Europe to prevent the internet collapsing u… https://t.co/C2B3dhQ56k 6 minutes ago

liliputingnews

Liliputing Update: YouTube and Amazon Prime Video are joining Netflix in reducing their video streaming bit rates in Europe in… https://t.co/74GyntrQiD 7 minutes ago

