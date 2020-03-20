Global  

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder

Al Jazeera Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The four were executed before dawn at Tihar Jail in Delhi in the country's first use of capital punishment since 2015.
 India hanged four men on Friday (March 20) who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its appalling record for crimes against women. Libby Hogan reports.

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder [Video]

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder

The four men, who were convicted to death in 2013, were executed at New Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea [Video]

Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea

Four men convicted of raping a 23-year-old in 2012 are slated to be hanged on March 20, 2020. A Delhi court rejected a plea filed by three of the four convicts, claiming that the second mercy plea of..

Men Convicted in Delhi Bus Rape Are Hanged in India

The four men were executed in the early morning hours in India’s capital, bringing an end to a case that has haunted the country.
Nirbhaya case: A timeline from December 16, 2012 to March 20, 2020

Nirbhaya convicts' namely Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, and Pawan Gupta were handed death sentence and executed at 5:30 am on Friday morning at...
Mid-Day


