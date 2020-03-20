Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Khaleej Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
She urged her followers to take proper precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests Corona positive, confirms on Instagram post - Deets inside

Earlier in the day, reports of her being the latest Corona victim flooded around but the confirmation from the singer herself has come only now. 
Zee News

Coronavirus pandemic: Baby doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, says, ‘The symptoms had developed only 4 days ago’

According to IANS, the singer had flown down to Lucknow from London a few days ago, and had thrown a lavish party for her friends and family.
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.