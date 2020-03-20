Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus



Recent related news from verified sources Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests Corona positive, confirms on Instagram post - Deets inside Earlier in the day, reports of her being the latest Corona victim flooded around but the confirmation from the singer herself has come only now.

Zee News 3 hours ago



Coronavirus pandemic: Baby doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, says, ‘The symptoms had developed only 4 days ago’ According to IANS, the singer had flown down to Lucknow from London a few days ago, and had thrown a lavish party for her friends and family.

Bollywood Life 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this