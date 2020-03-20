

Recent related videos from verified sources Australia's wild summer sees blast of snow



A cold snap in Tasmania adds a final chapter to Australia's summer of dramatic weather. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 00:48 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Abe Moore 'We've got a moat and we aren’t afraid to use it': Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia. My home is an island… https://t.co/dvkUxC40iF 13 minutes ago Andy Vermaut 'We've got a moat': Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia -- after Saturday anyone who enters, even from elsewher… https://t.co/ApP4vOBtdf 16 minutes ago ToLuBaDi RT @STcom: Coronavirus: Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia https://t.co/LJh9IhMEN3 58 minutes ago Polos "'We've Got a Moat': Tasmania Cuts Itself Off From Australia" por Reuters publicado en el NYT https://t.co/J82evAxW9f 59 minutes ago greeen 'We've Got a Moat': Tasmania Cuts Itself off From Australia - https://t.co/TOoumlqNCc 1 hour ago ST Foreign Desk Coronavirus: Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia https://t.co/HQJaE3RBzY 1 hour ago The Straits Times Coronavirus: Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia https://t.co/LJh9IhMEN3 1 hour ago Gary Lebel 'We've got a moat': Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia 😳 going hard in the paint Down Under ... is Hawaii nex… https://t.co/G5YRq7t03w 1 hour ago