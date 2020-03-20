News24.com | China reports no new local virus cases for second day

Global  

China reports no new local virus cases for second day

Friday, 20 March 2020
China on Friday reported no new local cases of the deadly coronavirus for a second straight day, but its progress against the disease was confronted by another increase in imported infections.
 According to China&apos;s National Health Commission, there were 34 new cases Thursday. But the agency listed those as imported cases from overseas.

