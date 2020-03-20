California Orders All Residents To Stay At Home Amid Outbreak
Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoEveryone living in California has been ordered to stay at home to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were confident, we are confident that the people of the state of California will abide by it. They'll do the right thing," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.
It's the strictest prevention measure...
