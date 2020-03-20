Global  

California Orders All Residents To Stay At Home Amid Outbreak

Newsy Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
California Orders All Residents To Stay At Home Amid OutbreakWatch VideoEveryone living in California has been ordered to stay at home to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were confident, we are confident that the people of the state of California will abide by it. They'll do the right thing," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

It's the strictest prevention measure...
News video: California Orders All Residents To Stay At Home Amid Outbreak

California Orders All Residents To Stay At Home Amid Outbreak 01:38

 The order requires California's 40 million residents to remain indoors and only leave their homes if it's absolutely necessary.

