Hospital workers are making masks from office supplies because the coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage

Seattle Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Hospital workers in Washington state have been making protective medical gear out of office supplies and other run-of-the-mill materials as they deal with a severe shortage of equipment needed to care for patients who may have COVID-19.
