Misteri Mo Jo RT @DebHaslam: In Rio, the statue of Christ The Redeemer was lit up with the flags of every country to signify solidarity towards those nat… 2 minutes ago

Tammy_GA RT @jtblogs: Christ the Redeemer lit up with every country affected by coronavirus: 'Pray together'🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/Fjb5Rn85Zx 9 minutes ago

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Christ the Redeemer lit up with every country affected by coronavirus: ‘Pray together’ 17 minutes ago

jtblogs Christ the Redeemer lit up with every country affected by coronavirus: 'Pray together'🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/Fjb5Rn85Zx 21 minutes ago

stevie RT @sharonkgilbert: Christ the Redeemer lit up with every country affected by coronavirus: 'Pray together' | Fox News https://t.co/cZMRn8dC… 22 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Christ the Redeemer lit up with every country affected by coronavirus: ‘Pray together’ | Fox News https://t.co/yc10zktW0l 23 minutes ago

Sharon K. Gilbert Christ the Redeemer lit up with every country affected by coronavirus: 'Pray together' | Fox News https://t.co/cZMRn8dCJJ 23 minutes ago