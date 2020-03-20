Global  

Christ the Redeemer lit up with every country affected by coronavirus: 'Pray together'

Friday, 20 March 2020
The Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil has been lit up to pay tribute to the nations grappling with COVID-19 cases.
News video: Christ the Redeemer illuminated in show of support against coronavirus

Christ the Redeemer illuminated in show of support against coronavirus 00:45

 In a show of solidarity with other countries grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated with images of continents and countries' flags on Wednesday evening (March 18).

