Geologists Find Lost Fragment Of Ancient Continent In Canada's North Friday, 20 March 2020

Sifting through diamond exploration samples from Baffin Island, Canadian scientists have identified a new remnant of the North Atlantic craton—an ancient part of Earth’s continental crust.



A chance discovery by geologists poring over diamond exploration samples has led to a major scientific payoff.



Kimberlite rock

