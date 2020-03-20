Global  

IRS Pushes Back Tax Day From April 15 To July 15

Newsy Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoTax day has officially been pushed back three months, meaning taxpayers can defer both filing and paying until July 15. 

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet, saying there will be no interest or penalties for missing the usual April deadline.

But, Mnuchin said earlier this week...
