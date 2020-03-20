IRS Pushes Back Tax Day From April 15 To July 15

Watch VideoTax day has officially been pushed back three months, meaning taxpayers can defer both filing and paying until July 15. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet, saying there will be no interest or penalties for missing the usual April deadline. But, Mnuchin said earlier this week ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Paul Ramone RT @CTMirror: NEW: @GovNedLamont's administration announced Saturday it has pushed the deadline for filing state income tax returns back fr… 14 hours ago Connecticut Mirror NEW: @GovNedLamont's administration announced Saturday it has pushed the deadline for filing state income tax retur… https://t.co/0mDNaLSgeT 19 hours ago Carlos Cruz RT @KAPPKVEW: NEW THIS MORNING: The United States is moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchi… 2 days ago M RT @Newsy: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this week that people expecting refunds shouldn't delay filing, particularly if t… 2 days ago Newsy Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this week that people expecting refunds shouldn't delay filing, part… https://t.co/7sUz7aj17I 2 days ago KAPP-KVEW NEW THIS MORNING: The United States is moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15, according to Treasury Secretary Ste… https://t.co/qoPGAudtI5 2 days ago Quentin Palfrey RT @ProtectTheVote: In the continuing saga of states postponing elections, Maryland pushes the state’s election back from April 28 to June… 3 days ago Voter Protection Corps In the continuing saga of states postponing elections, Maryland pushes the state’s election back from April 28 to J… https://t.co/WEPYDaSGYY 4 days ago